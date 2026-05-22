Barclays Initiates Coverage of Commercial Metals (CMC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.04% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Commercial Metals is $79.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.04% from its latest reported closing price of $70.70 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Commercial Metals is 8,149MM, a decrease of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Metals. This is an decrease of 294 owner(s) or 36.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMC is 0.07%, an increase of 68.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.23% to 115,285K shares. The put/call ratio of CMC is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,766K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,957K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 3,586K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,586K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 61.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,361K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,927K shares , representing an increase of 12.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 45.10% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,975K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares , representing a decrease of 28.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 31.07% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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