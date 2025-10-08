Barclays Initiates Coverage of Cognex (CGNX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Cognex (NasdaqGS:CGNX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.63% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cognex is $47.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 1.63% from its latest reported closing price of $46.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cognex is 1,217MM, an increase of 30.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 854 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognex. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNX is 0.18%, an increase of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 177,752K shares. The put/call ratio of CGNX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 7,076K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,847K shares , representing an increase of 59.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 15.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,467K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,550K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 1.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,384K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,417K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,165K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,196K shares , representing an increase of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 4,769K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,728K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 0.90% over the last quarter.

