Banner (BANR) Declares $0.48 Dividend

Banner said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $51.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.84%, the lowest has been 2.27%, and the highest has been 9.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banner. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANR is 0.21%, a decrease of 9.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 34,638K shares. The put/call ratio of BANR is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banner is $67.83. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.63% from its latest reported closing price of $51.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Banner is $633MM, a decrease of 0.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.56.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 74.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 40.92% over the last quarter.

DPST - Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 6.27% over the last quarter.

NSCS - Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MXLSX - Great-West Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 51.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 23.69% over the last quarter.

Prelude Capital Management holds 19K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 84.05% over the last quarter.

Banner Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banner Corporation is a $15.03 billion bank holding company operating a commercial bank in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.