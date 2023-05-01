Bankfinancial (BFIN) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Bankfinancial said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.71%, the lowest has been 1.97%, and the highest has been 5.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.93 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bankfinancial. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFIN is 0.06%, a decrease of 40.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.71% to 7,125K shares. The put/call ratio of BFIN is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bankfinancial is 11.48. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 38.67% from its latest reported closing price of 8.28.

The projected annual revenue for Bankfinancial is 59MM, an increase of 8.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M3F holds 1,261K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 760K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFIN by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 645K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 540K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFIN by 11.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 328K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFIN by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Bankfinancial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, NA, a national bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through 19 full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois and to selected commercial loan and deposit customers on a regional or national basis.

