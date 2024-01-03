Bank Earnings, Inflation Data on Tap Next Week

While 2024 is just getting started, next week will shake things up with a slew of inflation data, including consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) readings. The earnings docket starts to fill up toward the end of the week as well as bigwigs barge into the confessional, including Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Delta Air Lines (DAL), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Tilray (TLRY), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Consumer credit data is on tap for Monday, Jan. 8.

Tuesday, Jan. 9 will bring trade deficit data.

Wholesale inventories are due out on Wednesday, Jan. 10, before New York Federal Reserve President John Williams delivers remarks.

Thursday, Jan. 11 features jobless data, as well as CPI and core CPI readings.

The PPI and core PPI readings are slated for Friday, Jan. 12.

