Bancroft Fund (BCV) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Bancroft Fund said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.43%, the lowest has been 5.07%, and the highest has been 24.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.90 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bancroft Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCV is 0.04%, an increase of 15.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.17% to 1,063K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 164K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing a decrease of 17.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCV by 20.01% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 109K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCV by 3.01% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 79K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCV by 13.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 59K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 24.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCV by 87.85% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 53K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCV by 88.68% over the last quarter.

Bancroft Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-end, diversified management investment company and invests primarily in convertible securities, with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

