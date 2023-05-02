Bancorp 34 (BCTF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Bancorp 34 said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.68%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 2.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=188).

The current dividend yield is 1.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Bancorp 34 Background Information

Bancorp 34, Inc. is the holding company for Bank 34. Bank 34 has four full-service community bank branches, one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties in the cities of Alamogordo and Las Cruces in southern New Mexico and two in Maricopa County, Arizona in the cities of Scottsdale and Peoria. At September 30, 2020, the Company had consolidated assets of $466 million and stockholders' equity of $46 million.

