Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Banco Santander Brasil said on April 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.33 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 2.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 11.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander Brasil. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSBR is 0.10%, a decrease of 70.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.20% to 185,922K shares. The put/call ratio of BSBR is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Series holds 145K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing a decrease of 47.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSBR by 43.02% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 51K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 20.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSBR by 99.84% over the last quarter.

Ergoteles holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda holds 82K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 22.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSBR by 47.64% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services.

