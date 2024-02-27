Banco Santander (BCDRF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Banco Santander said on February 19, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.19 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 29, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 30, 2024 will receive the payment on May 2, 2024.

At the current share price of $4.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCDRF is 0.47%, an increase of 2.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 1,808,389K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.44% Upside

As of December 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banco Santander is 5.22. The forecasts range from a low of 3.75 to a high of $8.67. The average price target represents an increase of 30.44% from its latest reported closing price of 4.00.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Santander is 57,668MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 367,563K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394,322K shares, representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 3.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 128,484K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares, representing an increase of 99.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 2,132.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 91,505K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,832K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 1.24% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 68,289K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,509K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 2.50% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 57,297K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,814K shares, representing a decrease of 20.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 10.18% over the last quarter.

