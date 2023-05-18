Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR (BBD) Declares $0.00 Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.00 per share ($0.05 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on July 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.11%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 1.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBD is 0.31%, a decrease of 20.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.07% to 1,066,587K shares. The put/call ratio of BBD is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.23% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR is 3.40. The forecasts range from a low of 2.60 to a high of $5.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.23% from its latest reported closing price of 3.20.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR is 131,935MM, an increase of 65.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 88,110K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,527K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 94,172.79% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 66,525K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,172K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 69.06% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 55,677K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,609K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 71.09% over the last quarter.

Causeway Capital Management holds 55,570K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,714K shares, representing an increase of 84.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 379.29% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 53,049K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,513K shares, representing an increase of 65.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 63.64% over the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Bradesco S.A. is a Brazilian financial services company headquartered in Osasco, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. It is the third largest banking institution in Brazil, as well as the third largest in Latin America, and the seventy-ninth largest bank in the world.

