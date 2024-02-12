BancFirst Corp. (BANF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.64, changing hands as high as $89.71 per share. BancFirst Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BANF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BANF's low point in its 52 week range is $68.44 per share, with $103.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.71.

