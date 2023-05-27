Bancfirst (BANF) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Bancfirst said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $86.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.18%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 4.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bancfirst. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANF is 0.18%, a decrease of 19.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 15,984K shares. The put/call ratio of BANF is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.63% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bancfirst is 84.66. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.63% from its latest reported closing price of 86.06.

The projected annual revenue for Bancfirst is 642MM, an increase of 9.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,234K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,187K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 9.27% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,271K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 9.87% over the last quarter.

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management holds 1,129K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 37.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 557K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 12.44% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 474K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 8.00% over the last quarter.

Bancfirst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BancFirst Corporation is a corporation which operates under the name BancFirst, a state chartered bank in Oklahoma, United States.

