Bally's To Evaluate Share Acquisition Proposal By Standard General; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - The casino-entertainment company Bally's Corp. (BALY), Tuesday announced the formation of an independent committee to evaluate Standard General's proposal to acquire outstanding shares of the company at $15 per share in cash.

The company further stated that there is no assurance that the proposal would be accepted.

Currently, Bally's stock is $14.39, up 5.06 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on a volume of 759,654.

