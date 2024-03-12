News & Insights

Markets
BALY

Bally's To Evaluate Share Acquisition Proposal By Standard General; Stock Up

March 12, 2024 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The casino-entertainment company Bally's Corp. (BALY), Tuesday announced the formation of an independent committee to evaluate Standard General's proposal to acquire outstanding shares of the company at $15 per share in cash.

The company further stated that there is no assurance that the proposal would be accepted.

Currently, Bally's stock is $14.39, up 5.06 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on a volume of 759,654.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BALY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.