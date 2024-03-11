Ballard Power Systems Inc Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$48.9 million, or -$0.16 per share. This compares with -$27.6 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 131.7% to $46.8 million from $20.2 million last year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

