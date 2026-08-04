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Ball Corporation Profit Rises In Q2

August 04, 2026 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $221 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $212 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $276 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $3.997 billion from $3.338 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $221 Mln. vs. $212 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $3.997 Bln vs. $3.338 Bln last year.

In 2026, expect comparable diluted earnings per share growth of 10-plus percent and free cash flow greater than $900 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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