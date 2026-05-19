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BALL

Ball Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BALL

May 19, 2026 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.16, changing hands as low as $54.58 per share. Ball Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BALL shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Ball Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BALL's low point in its 52 week range is $44.83 per share, with $68.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.19. The BALL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 BDCs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Institutional Holders of NUW
 Energy Stock Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BDCs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> Institutional Holders of NUW-> Energy Stock Articles-> More articles by this source->

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