Baird Upgrades Verra Mobility (MUN:0YK)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Verra Mobility (MUN:0YK) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.27% Upside

As of April 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verra Mobility is 20,40 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 17,17 € to a high of 24,15 €. The average price target represents an increase of 10.27% from its latest reported closing price of 18,50 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Verra Mobility is 917MM, an increase of 4.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verra Mobility. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0YK is 0.27%, an increase of 8.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 208,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,633K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,464K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YK by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,112K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,274K shares , representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YK by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,536K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,066K shares , representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YK by 88.11% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,357K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,463K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YK by 84.75% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,079K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,206K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YK by 20.81% over the last quarter.

