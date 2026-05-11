Baird Upgrades Starz Entertainment (STRZ)

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Baird upgraded their outlook for Starz Entertainment (NasdaqGS:STRZ) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.11% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Starz Entertainment is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.11% from its latest reported closing price of $21.13 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Starz Entertainment is 1,320MM, an increase of 4.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starz Entertainment. This is an decrease of 137 owner(s) or 49.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRZ is 0.05%, an increase of 29.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.94% to 15,836K shares. The put/call ratio of STRZ is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mhr Fund Management holds 2,863K shares representing 17.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty 77 Capital holds 1,804K shares representing 10.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 870K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares , representing a decrease of 71.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRZ by 54.33% over the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 711K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares , representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRZ by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 631K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares , representing a decrease of 27.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRZ by 24.11% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.