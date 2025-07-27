Bad News Keeps Rolling in for Tesla

Key Points Tesla has generated billions from the sale of regulatory credits.

A recent policy change has removed the fines for automakers not meeting emissions standards, eliminating that source of income for the EV maker.

Analysts predict a huge drop-off in demand for the credits, hurting Tesla's bottom line.

Investors in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have arguably faced as much adversity in 2025 as they have at any point in the company's young history. Right now, they are dealing with sales and profits spiraling lower, consumer backlash to Elon Musk's political ambitions, and the State of California trying to suspend Tesla's dealer license for 30 days, among other developments.

But there's maybe an even bigger problem brewing, and one that will come with serious financial impact for the electric vehicle (EV) maker.

What's going on?

One big problem brewing for Tesla investors involves the company's sale of regulatory credits. These sales have always been a part of the EV maker's story, and for years, the company generated billions of dollars selling regulatory credits to its rivals.

Essentially, the U.S. government put in place an incentive system for automakers to meet environmental regulations. It dished out credits to auto companies that complied with emissions standards and gave out financial penalties to those that didn't meet the standards.

What this has meant for automakers that primarily still sell gasoline-powered vehicles is that they had to purchase regulatory credits from companies like Tesla, which only sells EVs and faces no penalties. However, the Republican tax and spending bill that passed earlier in July removes the financial penalty for automakers falling short of emissions standards. That means the incentive for buying regulatory credits from Tesla is gone, and demand for its credits could dry up much faster than anticipated.

According to analysts at the financial services company William Blair, Tesla's regulatory credit revenue is expected to fall 75% in 2026 before disappearing completely in 2027. So just how big a deal is this?

Goodbye, easy money

Tesla's sale of regulatory credits alone has generated $10.6 billion since 2019, and investors likely remember that the EV maker would have lost money during the first quarter this year without the sale of these credits beefing up the bottom line. To say that the company might not exist without this income source during its early years is not an exaggeration.

There is a bit of a silver lining for Tesla, though, because the company has long-term contracts with some of its competitors to buy these credits, and if the latter honor the contracts, rather than try to get out of them early, the regulatory gravy train could continue a bit longer.

This development also comes as Tesla could really use the extra profits, since its margins are thinning, sales are declining, and its vehicle lineup is aging. It's also happening as the company is almost facing an identity crisis: Is it an EV maker, an artificial intelligence company, or a robotaxi service -- or some combination of the three.

Long-term investors should stay the course, but they would also be wise to expect a tough few quarters as incentives expire in the U.S. market, tariffs continue to add uncertainty, and the early stages of its robotaxi story develop.

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.