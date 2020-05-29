BAB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the ETF (Symbol: BAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.01, changing hands as high as $32.03 per share. shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAB's low point in its 52 week range is $22.52 per share, with $35.8157 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.