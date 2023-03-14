BAB (BABB) Declares $0.01 Dividend

BAB said on March 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.56%, the lowest has been 4.17%, and the highest has been 9.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.29 (n=158).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in BAB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABB is 0.54%, a decrease of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 479K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

FRANK FUNDS - Camelot Event Driven Fund Shares holds 479K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.