BA Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Production Ramp, Certification Progress

The Boeing Company BA used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto emphasize operational stability, higher production rates, and progress on key aircraft certification programs. Management repeatedly pointed to improving execution as the foundation for stronger financial performance and future cash generation.

The discussion centered less on quarterly results and more on Boeing’s ability to increase output, strengthen relationships with regulators and suppliers, and convert its record backlog into sustained growth.

Earnings and Revenues Versus Estimates

Boeing reported a core loss of $0.76 per share for the second quarter, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34 per share. Revenues increased 8% year over year to $24.56 billion and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.05 billion. The company delivered 171 commercial aircraft during the quarter, its highest quarterly delivery total since 2018.

The Boeing Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Boeing Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Boeing Company Quote

BA Pushes Ahead With Certification Milestones

President and CEO Kelly Ortberg highlighted certification execution as one of Boeing’s top priorities for 2026. He said testing on the 737-7 has been completed and the company expects an amended type certificate soon.

Ortberg also noted that the 737-10 recently completed its final test flight and is expected to be certified after the 737-7. Boeing continues to target first deliveries of both variants in 2027.

The executive added that the 777-9 remains on schedule for its first delivery in 2027. More than half of certification flight testing has now been completed following FAA approval for the next phase of testing.

Boeing Accelerates Commercial Production

Management devoted significant attention to production increases across the commercial portfolio. Ortberg said the 737 program is ramping toward 47 aircraft per month after a successful review process earlier this year.

Boeing also launched low-rate production on its new 737 North Line, which management views as an important step toward reaching a production rate of 52 aircraft per month.

On the 787 program, the company stabilized output at eight aircraft per month. While Boeing temporarily slowed production systems during the quarter to support supply-chain recovery, executives maintained that production increases will continue only when safety and quality targets are met.

BA Benefits From Record Backlog

Executives repeatedly referenced Boeing’s record backlog as evidence of sustained demand across commercial aviation markets.

Ortberg said the company ended the quarter with more than 6,200 commercial aircraft in backlog and total company backlog reached a record $715 billion.

Management also highlighted strong market fundamentals, citing an industry outlook calling for nearly 44,000 new aircraft deliveries over the next two decades. The backlog provides visibility as Boeing works through production increases and certification milestones.

Defense Business Shows Mixed Progress

Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security segment generated revenue growth but remained pressured by development program costs.

Ortberg disclosed a $280 million charge tied to the VC-25B presidential aircraft program. The company is adding resources to support production, certification and flight-testing activities while maintaining its commitment to deliver the aircraft in 2028.

At the same time, management pointed to progress elsewhere in the portfolio. Both the MQ-25 and T-7 programs achieved Milestone C approval, allowing low-rate initial production to begin, while classified programs, missiles and tanker activity supported revenue growth.

BA Maintains Cash Flow Outlook

Chief financial officer Jesus Malave said second-quarter free cash flow reached $631 million, exceeding expectations due partly to favorable receipt timing.

Despite a planned $700 million Department of Justice payment expected in the third quarter, Boeing maintained its full-year free cash flow outlook of $1 billion to $3 billion.

Malave reiterated that improving commercial deliveries, better defense execution and continued growth in services remain the primary drivers of future cash generation. He also said that the company has reduced debt by $8.2 billion year to date while preserving access to undrawn credit facilities.

Analyst Questions Focus on Cash Flow and Deliveries

During the question-and-answer session, analysts concentrated on the sustainability of Boeing’s cash flow improvement and the trajectory of future deliveries.

Responding to a JPMorgan analyst, Malave expressed confidence in achieving the midpoint of the company’s free cash flow target range. He emphasized that stronger delivery performance remains the largest variable that could drive results above current expectations.

Management also reinforced that supply-chain readiness, particularly engine availability for the 787 program, remains a key factor influencing production and delivery plans entering 2027.

Boeing Enters H2 With Improved Momentum

The overall tone of the call was notably more confident than in prior periods, with executives emphasizing operational stability and execution rather than turnaround efforts.

Ortberg said Boeing has rebuilt trust with regulators, suppliers and customers while establishing a stronger foundation for future growth. He pointed to increasing production rates, certification progress and a growing backlog as evidence that the company is moving in the right direction.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signal

BA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with Value, Growth and VGM Scores of C and a Momentum Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) generally indicates balanced near-term earnings estimate trends. The stronger Momentum Score suggests relatively favorable price-performance characteristics, while the C-rated Value, Growth and VGM Scores indicate more neutral characteristics across those investment styles. As always, the Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the latest quarterly results.

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