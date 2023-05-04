B. Riley Securities Upgrades Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.05% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Green Brick Partners is 30.09. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.05% from its latest reported closing price of 37.17.

The projected annual revenue for Green Brick Partners is 1,138MM, a decrease of 35.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Brick Partners. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRBK is 0.23%, an increase of 15.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 43,193K shares. The put/call ratio of GRBK is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenlight Capital holds 16,910K shares representing 36.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,976K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,060K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRBK by 2.56% over the last quarter.

JBF Capital holds 972K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prelude Capital Management holds 849K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRBK by 62.48% over the last quarter.

Green Brick Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns four homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a controlling interest in homebuilders in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group), Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes), and Dallas, Texas (Centre Living Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities.

