B of A Securities Upgrades PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.91% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for PagSeguro Digital is $11.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 5.91% from its latest reported closing price of $10.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PagSeguro Digital is 25,069MM, an increase of 29.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGS is 0.15%, an increase of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.84% to 156,024K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGS is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 12,369K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,899K shares , representing a decrease of 44.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 24.92% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 7,831K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,345K shares , representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,255K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares , representing an increase of 53.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 43.28% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,242K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,242K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

