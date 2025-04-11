B of A Securities Upgrades Brookfield Asset Management (MUN:RW5)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Brookfield Asset Management (MUN:RW5) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Asset Management. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RW5 is 0.31%, an increase of 12.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.38% to 361,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Value Investments holds 30,808K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 23,855K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,858K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RW5 by 12.21% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 20,433K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 20,125K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,966K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RW5 by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 16,664K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,305K shares , representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RW5 by 25.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.