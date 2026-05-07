B. Riley Securities Upgrades Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2026, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Tactile Systems Technology (NasdaqGM:TCMD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.20% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tactile Systems Technology is $38.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 53.20% from its latest reported closing price of $25.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tactile Systems Technology is 342MM, a decrease of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tactile Systems Technology. This is an decrease of 96 owner(s) or 34.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCMD is 0.06%, an increase of 15.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.54% to 20,659K shares. The put/call ratio of TCMD is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 1,084K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares , representing a decrease of 89.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 34.30% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 956K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing an increase of 11.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 122.86% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 737K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares , representing a decrease of 108.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 645K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares , representing an increase of 16.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 136.64% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 638K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares , representing an increase of 82.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 1,039.85% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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