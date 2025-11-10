B. Riley Securities Maintains Universal Electronics (UEIC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Universal Electronics (NasdaqGS:UEIC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.82% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Universal Electronics is $6.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 111.82% from its latest reported closing price of $3.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Electronics is 492MM, an increase of 25.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Electronics. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 6.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UEIC is 0.12%, an increase of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 11,253K shares. The put/call ratio of UEIC is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Immersion holds 1,545K shares representing 11.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kent Lake PR holds 1,261K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares , representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 21.09% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 875K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares , representing an increase of 18.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 21.64% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 800K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares , representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 26.02% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 605K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares , representing an increase of 24.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 45.23% over the last quarter.

