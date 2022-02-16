B Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.35, changing hands as high as $47.43 per share. Barnes Group Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of B shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, B's low point in its 52 week range is $40.455 per share, with $57.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.56.

