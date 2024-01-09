AZZ incorporated Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AZZ incorporated (AZZ):

Earnings: $23.3 million in Q3 vs. -$24.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.92 in Q3 vs. -$0.97 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AZZ incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.00 per share Revenue: $381.6 million in Q3 vs. $373.3 million in the same period last year.

