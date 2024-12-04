AYRO partners with GLV Ventures for engineering, manufacturing

AYRO (AYRO) announced a partnership with GLV Ventures for the engineering and manufacturing of the Company’s electric vehicle, the Vanish. The relationship will launch with the re-engineering and manufacturing of the Vanish in the United States using its original specifications.

