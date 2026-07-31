AXTI Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Capacity Expansion

AXT, Inc. AXTI used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto highlight a sharp acceleration in demand for indium phosphide substrates, driven by artificial intelligence data center connectivity and optical infrastructure needs.

Management emphasized capacity expansion, improving manufacturing productivity and long-term customer commitments as key drivers behind the company’s growth outlook.

AXTI Sees Strong Indium Phosphide Demand

AXT reported second-quarter revenues of $47.6 million, with non-GAAP earnings of $0.19 per share. Earnings and revenues exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share and $34.1 million, respectively.

AXT Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

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CEO Morris Young said the company reached an important growth phase as demand for indium phosphide materials accelerated. He highlighted data center optical connectivity as a major source of demand, with customers expanding deployments of higher-speed optical technologies.

The company generated record indium phosphide revenues of $30.7 million in the quarter. Management said customer demand continues to exceed available supply as AXT expands production capacity.

AXT Expands Capacity to Meet AI Demand

AXT increased its focus on expanding indium phosphide production after achieving faster-than-expected manufacturing progress. Young said the company is ahead of schedule on its 2026 capacity expansion plans.

Management said revenue opportunities for indium phosphide are on track to more than triple by the end of 2026, with additional expansion planned in 2027. The company expects capacity growth to continue through larger manufacturing output and productivity improvements.

The company also discussed progress toward producing 6-inch indium phosphide substrates. Management said larger diameter substrates create opportunities for higher-value products and improved margins.

AXTI Highlights Margin Improvement

AXTI reported a substantial improvement in profitability during the quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 45.0% from 29.9% in the first quarter of 2026 and 8.2% in the second quarter of 2025.

CFO Gary Fischer attributed margin improvement to higher production volume, favorable product mix and better manufacturing efficiency. He said the company expects continued benefits from increasing indium phosphide sales and larger substrate formats.

The company returned to profitability, reporting non-GAAP net income of $11.9 million compared with a non-GAAP loss in the prior-year quarter.

AXT Builds Customer Commitments

AXT highlighted several long-term supply agreements as evidence of expanding customer relationships. Management said agreements with Casela, Coherent and Lumentum reinforce confidence in the company’s capacity investments.

The company received prepayments of $22.3 million and $25.4 million related to supply agreements with Casela and Coherent, respectively. Management said these agreements provide additional visibility as products are shipped under the contracts.

AXT also said backlog remains above $100 million and extends into 2027 through a combination of backlog and long-term supply agreements.

AXTI Provides Q3 Outlook

AXTI guided approximately $66 million in third-quarter revenues that can be recognized from substrate products and raw materials where permits are available or not required.

Management expects third-quarter non-GAAP net income of $0.30 to $0.32 per share and GAAP net income of $0.29 to $0.31 per share. Operating expenses are expected to be approximately $10.5 million on a non-GAAP basis.

During the Q&A session, analysts focused on capacity targets, permits and margin expansion. A Northland Capital Markets analyst asked about increased indium phosphide capacity goals, and management confirmed a target of roughly $60 million in quarterly indium phosphide revenue capacity exiting 2026.

AXT Addresses Capacity and Competition

AXT executives emphasized that demand, rather than customer orders, is the primary constraint as production remains fully utilized. Management said customers would accept additional supply if capacity were available.

A Wedbush analyst questioned whether gross margins could improve further and asked about pricing opportunities. Fischer said additional volume, productivity gains and favorable product mix support continued margin improvement.

Management also addressed competition between indium phosphide and gallium arsenide technologies. Executives said both technologies have roles in optical applications, while noting strong customer focus on indium phosphide solutions.

AXT Maintains Growth Focus

AXT entered the second half of 2026 focused on expanding production, supporting customer commitments and strengthening its semiconductor materials supply chain. Management emphasized execution around manufacturing scale and technology development.

The company’s outlook remains centered on meeting demand from optical connectivity and AI infrastructure markets while continuing capacity investments.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signals

AXTI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank focuses on earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with stronger near-term potential based on changing analyst expectations. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of F, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of B and a VGM Score of F. Zacks Style Scores evaluate value, growth and momentum characteristics, with higher grades indicating stronger relative attributes within each category. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following reported results.

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