AXSM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.63, changing hands as low as $41.52 per share. Axsome Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 29.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXSM's low point in its 52 week range is $10.90 per share, with $109.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.