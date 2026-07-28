Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) reported revenue of $1.35 billion, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +10.77%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Sales- Performance Coatings- Refinish : $545 million compared to the $520.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.

: $545 million compared to the $520.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year. Sales- Performance Coatings- Industrial : $327 million compared to the $320.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

: $327 million compared to the $320.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Sales- Mobility Coatings- Total : $474 million compared to the $469.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.

: $474 million compared to the $469.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year. Sales- Mobility Coatings- Commercial vehicle : $114 million compared to the $106.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.

: $114 million compared to the $106.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year. Sales- Performance Coatings- Total : $872 million compared to the $841.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

: $872 million compared to the $841.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Sales- Mobility Coatings- Light vehicle : $360 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $363.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $360 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $363.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Adjusted EBIT- Mobility Coatings : $87 million compared to the $90.02 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $87 million compared to the $90.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings: $218 million versus $197.4 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Axalta Coating Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Axalta Coating Systems here>>>

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.