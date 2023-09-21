AVUV Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the AVUV ETF (Symbol: AVUV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.22, changing hands as low as $76.75 per share. AVUV shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVUV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVUV's low point in its 52 week range is $65.11 per share, with $84.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.14.

