AVT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.08, changing hands as low as $45.96 per share. Avnet Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVT's low point in its 52 week range is $39.64 per share, with $51.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.01.

