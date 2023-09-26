AVLV Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the AVLV ETF (Symbol: AVLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.25, changing hands as low as $52.16 per share. AVLV shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVLV's low point in its 52 week range is $44.03 per share, with $56.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.