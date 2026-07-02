Avient Launches Non-PFAS Barrier Technology for HDPE Packaging

Avient Corporation AVNT launched the Cesa Solvent Barrier Technology, a drop-in non-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) additive designed for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles that will help manufacturers and brands meet strict fluorochemical regulations without remodeling existing extrusion blow molding lines. The solution is now commercially available across North America.

The HDPE packaging using this additive provides enhanced capacity for holding aggressive solvents while eliminating the need for fluorinated barrier treatments. The monolayer extrusion blow-molded HDPE bottles address growing industry demand for non-PFAS solutions that would maintain product integrity throughout distribution and shelf life.

The solid pellet-blend additive is directly compatible with standard HDPE processing, avoiding specialized equipment or secondary manufacturing steps. Internal lab testing demonstrated a 2-10 times reduction in weight loss compared with unmodified monolayer HDPE when exposed to mineral spirits and toluene. The technology is also regrind-compatible and can qualify for APR Recognition below certain concentrations due to the sustainable let-down ratio.

By reducing reagent permeation, the additive helps prevent paneling, weight loss, poor label adhesion, and potential failures in U.S. Department of Transportation hazardous-material packaging tests under 49 CFR.

Cesa Solvent Barrier Technology will be useful for packaging personal care products, household cleaners, home and garden chemicals, and automotive care fluids, offering a sustainable, non-PFAS solution that supports both regulatory compliance and long-term performance.

AVNT shares have gained 6.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 21.2% rise.



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Avient, on its first-quarter call, projected second-quarter adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, which management said would represent 11% growth over the prior-year quarter. The company also emphasized that its first-half expectations are now slightly better than expected versus the start of the year.

For full-year 2026, Avient maintained its adjusted EPS guidance range of $2.93 to $3.17 and reiterated its adjusted EBITDA outlook of $555 million to $585 million. Management noted that the outlook for the second half of the year is less certain, supporting its decision to keep the full-year targets unchanged.

AVNT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AVNT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Balchem Corporation BCPC and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, BCPC and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.98 per share, indicating a 1,743.04% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 102.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.7 per share, indicating a rise of 10.68% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, indicating a 17.24% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%. DOW’sshares have gained 81.8% over the past year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.