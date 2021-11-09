Avid Technology (AVID) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (Symbol: AVID) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.59, changing hands as low as $27.38 per share. Avid Technology, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVID shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVID's low point in its 52 week range is $10.39 per share, with $40.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.