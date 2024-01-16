AVEM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the AVEM ETF (Symbol: AVEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.82, changing hands as low as $53.80 per share. AVEM shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AVEM's low point in its 52 week range is $49.83 per share, with $57.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.79.
