AVEM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the AVEM ETF (Symbol: AVEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.38, changing hands as high as $53.54 per share. AVEM shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVEM's low point in its 52 week range is $47.25 per share, with $57.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.45.

