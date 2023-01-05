AVDV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the AVDV ETF (Symbol: AVDV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.20, changing hands as low as $55.04 per share. AVDV shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVDV's low point in its 52 week range is $46.61 per share, with $66.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.21.

