AVDE Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AVDE

In trading on Thursday, shares of the AVDE ETF (Symbol: AVDE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.87, changing hands as low as $56.63 per share. AVDE shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVDE's low point in its 52 week range is $44.63 per share, with $59.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.