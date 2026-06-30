AVAV Q4 Earnings Call Centers on Capacity and Timing

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV used its fourth-quarter call to frame fiscal 2027 less as a demand story than an execution and timing story. Management pointed to strong program momentum, but also made clear that federal budget timing could push more revenues and profit into the back half of the year.

The setup matters because AVAV is entering the year after record quarterly revenues, a major acquisition integration and a broad manufacturing build-out meant to support what executives described as rising demand across drones, counter-UAS, directed energy and space systems.

AVAV Leans on Demand Visibility

AeroVironment posted quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share, which rose from $1.61 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 by 20.3%. Fourth-quarter revenues came in at $641.6 million, which topped the estimate of $563.1 million by 13.9%.

AeroVironment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AeroVironment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AeroVironment, Inc. Quote

Chairman, president and CEO Wahid Nawabi said fiscal 2026 was a transformational year, with BlueHalo materially broadening the portfolio and helping position the company for what he called unprecedented demand across served markets. He tied that view to lethal drones, nonlethal drones, counter-UAS, space and advanced technologies.

He highlighted several recent wins and product milestones, including the Army’s long-range reconnaissance award for the P550, additional traction for JUMP 20-X, continued Switchblade development and a growing pipeline for RedDragon and MAYHEM 10. The message was that AVAV is now selling across more mission sets rather than relying on a narrow franchise base.

That broader framing sat behind management’s confidence in fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $2.125 billion to $2.225 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $305 million to $325 million, even as it avoided assuming an early federal budget release.

AeroVironment Pushes Production Readiness

Nawabi repeatedly returned to capacity expansion as a strategic differentiator. He said the Salt Lake City site is on track to begin production in spring 2027 and has potential annual output above $2 billion for Switchblade and related products.

The company is also expanding Huntsville for Freedom Eagle 1 and Albuquerque for directed-energy systems, with chief financial officer Sean Woodward saying fiscal 2027 capital spending will run at 12% to 14% of revenues. He added that the spending is aimed at long-term production growth, not near-term financial engineering.

That stance shaped the cash-flow discussion as well. Woodward said the company does not expect positive free cash flow in fiscal 2027 because of the magnitude of the planned capacity investments.

AVAV Sees Mix Shifts in 2027

Woodward described the fiscal 2027 model as back-half weighted, with a roughly 45-55 first-half to second-half revenue split and two-thirds of adjusted EBITDA expected in the second half. He said first-quarter revenues would account for about 45% of first-half sales, underscoring a deliberately conservative pacing assumption.

He attributed the cadence mainly to contract timing, customer acceptance testing and the expected delay in defense budget funding rather than any deterioration in underlying demand. Nawabi said the company is assuming a continuing resolution and that material funding may not reach customer accounts until around March.

That helps explain why management stressed full-year guidance over quarterly volatility. It also frames why adjusted EPS guidance of $3.02 to $3.34 is roughly flat year over year despite higher revenues and EBITDA, with Woodward pointing to a sharp rise in depreciation and cloud amortization from recent investment.

AeroVironment Defends BlueHalo Logic

The BlueHalo portfolio was one of the most important themes in both prepared remarks and Q&A. Nawabi singled out Titan counter-UAS systems and LOCUST directed-energy weapons as some of the fastest-growing and highest-potential parts of the combined company.

He described counter-UAS as already a couple-hundred-million-dollar business in fiscal 2026 and said it could become as large as, or larger than, loitering munitions over the next three to five years. That was one of the clearest long-term growth statements on the call.

At the same time, Woodward had to address the incremental goodwill impairment tied to the SCAR program termination. He said the added charge stemmed from an error in the third-quarter impairment analysis, not a fresh deterioration in long-term cash-flow assumptions, and said enhanced controls are now in place.

AVAV Q&A Focuses on Pressure Points

Analysts pressed hardest on budget timing, free cash flow, the SCAR disruption and the pace of production expansion. Management’s answers were detailed and generally firm, especially on its view that current guidance excludes upside from a more favorable funding schedule.

A JPMorgan analyst asked about revenue timing and funding assumptions, prompting Nawabi to lay out a cautious scenario in which budget approvals slip into winter, and revenues remain more dependent on existing backlog in the near term.

A Jefferies analyst also pressed on counter-UAS and remaining goodwill. That exchange gave investors a clearer picture of the size of the counter-UAS opportunity and how management wants the impairment issue interpreted.

AeroVironment Leaves a Build-Through Message

The tone exiting the call was expansive, but disciplined. Management did not overpromise on near-term timing, yet it repeatedly emphasized backlog, funded opportunities and manufacturing readiness as reasons to keep investing.

That posture leaves AeroVironment presenting fiscal 2027 as a year of scaling into demand rather than harvesting it all immediately. The company’s central argument is that capacity, product breadth and budget exposure matter more right now than any single quarter’s conversion rate.

AVAV’s Zacks Signals

AVAV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with Value, Growth and VGM Scores of D and a Momentum Score of B, according to the provided Zacks data. The Zacks framework indicates Rank is the primary screen, while Style Scores serve as a complement, with stronger A or B grades generally seen as more favorable within the Rank system. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Within that framework, a Zacks Rank #3 points to a more neutral near-term outlook than a Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), while the Momentum Score of B suggests relatively better trend support than the stock’s Value, Growth or VGM profiles. The Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions move after the quarter’s results.

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