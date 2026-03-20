Avantis International Small Cap Value (AVDV) Enters Oversold Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of the Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: AVDV) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $95.11 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Avantis International Small Cap Value, the RSI reading has hit 28.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 29.6. A bullish investor could look at AVDV's 28.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), AVDV's low point in its 52 week range is $60.7435 per share, with $110.469 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.21. Avantis International Small Cap Value shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day.

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