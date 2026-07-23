AvalonBay Q2 FFO Beats Estimates on Same-Store Gains, '26 Views Raised

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB reported second-quarter 2026 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.86, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.80. Core FFO increased 1.4% from $2.82 in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues advanced 2.3% year over year to $777.77 million but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $784.6 million. Favorable same-store residential revenue and expense results drove the FFO outperformance.

AVB's Same-Store NOI Advances

Same-store residential revenues rose 1.6% year over year to $709.59 million. Operating expenses rose 2.9% to $221.03 million, resulting in a 1% increase in same-store residential net operating income (NOI) to $488.55 million. Same-store economic occupancy remained firm at 96.1%. We estimated the same at 96.2%.

The company generated average revenue per occupied same-store home of $3,097, up from $3,065 in the first quarter. Second-quarter turnover declined to 42.6% from 45.9% in the prior-year period, supporting operating efficiency and resident retention.

AvalonBay's Leasing Momentum Strengthens

Same-store like-term effective rent change accelerated to 2.6% in the second quarter from 0.4% in the first quarter. The metric improved further to 3.7% in July through July 20, reflecting stronger pricing during the primary leasing season.

Northern California led the portfolio with a 7.3% effective rent increase in the quarter, followed by Metro New York and New Jersey at 4.3%. Denver remained the weakest region, recording a 3.3% decline, while the Mid-Atlantic region posted a modest 0.9% increase.

AVB Expands Its Development Pipeline

AvalonBay completed Avalon Parsippany during the quarter. The New Jersey community includes 410 apartment homes and was developed for a total capital cost of $145 million.

The company also began construction on three communities expected to contain a combined 801 apartment homes and 5,000 square feet of commercial space. The projects carry an estimated total capital cost of $283 million. At quarter-end, AVB had 27 wholly owned developments under construction, representing 9,064 apartment homes and an estimated total cost of $3.53 billion.

AvalonBay Maintains Moderate Leverage

AvalonBay ended June with $80.68 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. It had no borrowings outstanding under its credit facility, while commercial paper borrowings totaled $915.79 million.

Annualized net debt to core EBITDAre stood at 4.6 times, improving from 4.8 times at the end of the first quarter. Unencumbered NOI remained at 95%, providing the company with the flexibility to fund development and other capital needs.

During the quarter, AVB issued 2.76 million shares through equity forward settlements at $220.08 per share, generating proceeds of $607.43 million. It settled the remaining forward contracts in July for additional proceeds of $201.96 million.

AVB Raises Its Same-Store Outlook

The company raised its full-year 2026 same-store residential revenue growth range to 1.1-2.1% from 0.4-2.4%. The midpoint increased 20 basis points, reflecting stronger operating trends during the first half.

AvalonBay now expects same-store NOI growth between zero and 1.4% compared with the prior range of negative 0.7% to positive 1.3%. The midpoint rose 40 basis points. The company suspended its full-year EPS, FFO and core FFO outlook because of the proposed merger with Equity Residential.

AvalonBay Moves Merger Plans Forward

AvalonBay and Equity Residential agreed in May to combine in an all-stock merger of equals. The planned company would own more than 180,000 apartments and have an estimated enterprise value of roughly $71 billion.

Management expects the combination to generate $175 million of gross annual synergies within 18 months. Shareholder meetings to vote on the transaction are scheduled for Aug. 12, 2026.

AVB’s Zacks Rank

AvalonBay currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Quote

Upcoming Earnings Releases

We now look forward to the earnings releases of other residential REITs, such as Essex Property Trust ESS and Invitation Homes INVH, which are slated to report on July 29.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Essex Property’s second-quarter 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $4.03, which implies flat growth year over year. ESS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INVH’s second-quarter 2026 FFO per share is pegged at 49 cents, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. INVH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invitation Home (INVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.