Autoscope Technologies (AATC) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Autoscope Technologies said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 23.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.66%, the lowest has been 5.99%, and the highest has been 11.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.57 (n=48).

The current dividend yield is 9.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autoscope Technologies. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AATC is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 74.53% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AATC by 1.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 159.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AATC by 71.80% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 139.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AATC by 68.16% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AATC by 15.91% over the last quarter.

James Investment Research holds 7K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Autoscope Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. The company gives Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics – to make more confident and proactive decisions. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.