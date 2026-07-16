Autonomix Secures U.S. Patent For Overactive Bladder Diagnosis, Treatment Platform

(RTTNews) - Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX), a medical device company, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted U.S. Patent No. 12,611,134 covering its platform for the diagnosis and treatment of overactive bladder.

The patent, titled "Devices, Systems, and Methods for Diagnosis and Treatment of Overactive Bladder," expands the company's proprietary neural sensing and therapeutic technology into the urology market.

The overactive bladder according to the company affects an estimated 37 million Americans and is associated with significant healthcare costs and reduced quality of life.

The patented platform supports a catheter-based, minimally invasive "Sense. Treat. Verify." approach that detects abnormal bladder nerve activity and delivers targeted therapy, including radiofrequency ablation or localised drug delivery.

The platform also verifies treatment effectiveness through real-time electrophysiological feedback. In addition, the patent covers an implantable bladder device designed for long-term monitoring of bladder pressure and electrophysical signals, as well as localised therapy.

Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer, said the patent extends the company's neural sensing technology into a large new clinical indication and strengthens its intellectual property portfolio in nerve-targeted therapies.

Company Profile

Autonomix Medical is a medical device company developing a catheter-based neural sensing and ablation platform designed to diagnose and treat diseases involving the peripheral nervous system through minimally invasive, precision nerve-targeted therapies.

AMIX closed Wednesday's trade down 1.16% at $5.13. In the overnight market, AMIX is trading up 1.36% at $5.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.