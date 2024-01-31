Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $878.4 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $813.1 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $880.5 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $4.67 billion from $4.39 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $878.4 Mln. vs. $813.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.13 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.10 -Revenue (Q2): $4.67 Bln vs. $4.39 Bln last year.

