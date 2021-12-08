Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ADP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.83% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $235.13, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADP was $235.13, representing a -2.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $241.18 and a 47.59% increase over the 52 week low of $159.31.

ADP is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). ADP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.32. Zacks Investment Research reports ADP's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 12.5%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the adp Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADP as a top-10 holding:

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TDV with an increase of 11.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ADP at 2.95%.

