Auto Trader Group Announces Major Share Buyback

Auto Trader (GB:AUTO) has released an update.

Auto Trader Group plc has announced a significant buyback of 360,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 791.3924 pence per share. This move, executed through Merrill Lynch International, reduces the number of shares available in the market and could potentially enhance shareholder value by increasing earnings per share. The total number of voting rights in the company now stands at 894,369,702, which shareholders can use to assess changes in their interest in the company.

For further insights into GB:AUTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.